Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
20 of the funniest tweets from parents who are raising kids with no filter.

20 of the funniest tweets from parents who are raising kids with no filter.

Taylor Brown
May 19, 2023 | 4:41 PM
ADVERTISING

Kids can be hilariously brutally honest sometimes, but luckily the wonderful wits of Twitter was brave enough to share the ways they've been dragged through the mud by their own children...

So, if you could certainly use a laugh today from kids who haven't let learned the art of restraint, here are the funniest tweets we could find about kids who did NOT hold back.

1.

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content