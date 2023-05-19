20 of the funniest tweets from parents who are raising kids with no filter.

Kids can be hilariously brutally honest sometimes, but luckily the wonderful wits of Twitter was brave enough to share the ways they've been dragged through the mud by their own children...So, if you could certainly use a laugh today from kids who haven't let learned the art of restraint, here are the funniest tweets we could find about kids who did NOT hold back. 1. Me: "Did you realize I'm the best dad in the house?"My 13 yr-old: "Yeah, but you're also the worst dad in the house." #StuffMyKidsSay— Stuff My Kids Say (@StuffMyKidsSay3) May 7, 2017 2. I told my nephew a watermelon was gonna grow in his stomach because he ate some of the seeds and I kid you not, he looked me straight in the eyes and said “nope because there’s no sunlight so you’re wrong and college has failed you”He’s 7.— gracie (@GracieGrayC) May 24, 2018 3. Husband: Isn't your mom the most beautiful woman ever?5yo: (thoughtfully) I'm not so sure about that...Me: quality ego check, babe 💗— Madeleine Mitchell (@MadCatRamble) August 28, 2016 4. On my 40th birthday, my 4 year old climbed into my bed and whispered: “I’ll always love you, even when you die”, shit got real fast— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) January 13, 2023 5. Words still resounding in my head since breakfast, 'Look! It's a picture of Mama before she got saggy..' #honestyofchildren 😕— Louise Allain (@louiseallain) May 27, 2016 6. Me "ugh I ate a lot today..." Payton "it's not just today mom." #KidsAreTooHonest— L. Svanda (@lvalencsin) August 22, 2017 7. told my 6 yr old nephew he was gonna get coal for christmas he said i don’t care i’ll put it in the grill and cook a burger. Damn— jugs bunny (@alliewach) December 1, 2017 8. my little brother just said “ok boomer” to me. he is 9.— dean ☘︎ (@macfindspride) November 12, 2019 9.Me: We all make mistakes.5: Even you?Me: Yep5: Oh yeah! Like when you're trying to cook food that tastes good but then it doesn't?— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 15, 2016 10.My 11yo wrote me an apology for misbehaving in the car that included "I love you so much but sometimes forget to care about your existence."— Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) April 27, 2016 11.6YR OLD: does it hurt, daddy?ME: [with a tissue up my nose to stop the bleeding] yes6: good...that'll teach you not to eat my ice cream— Andy H. (@AndyAsAdjective) August 17, 2016 12.10: Mom what's a metaphor?Me: My life is a train wreck.10: I know Mom, but what is a metaphor?— 🌴Sardonic Tart🌴 (@SardonicTart) December 12, 2014 13.Me: I think I ate too much.4yo: Yeah, but not just today.— Aaron Aryanpur (@aaroncomedian) November 26, 2016 14.Me:"Sweetie, what do you say when you do something wrong?"4yo: "I didn't do that!"— Kathy Cooperman (@Kathy_Cooperman) April 4, 2016 15.dad: "come on, you guys are LATE!!!!"11yo: "you should have started YELLING at us earlier!"— dadmissions (@Dadmissions) June 30, 2016 16. my six year old wanted me to pretend to be her mom and i said “i am your mom” and she said “but like, a cool young fun mom” im glad i tore up my body to birth her just to get shredded to pieces like that— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) November 9, 2022 17. "If mommy was in heaven, Daddy would be lost in a grocery store" -Our 7yo w/ uncalled for morbid thoughts, but still nailing it— Draggin Father Behind (@DragginFatherB) January 30, 2023 18.This morning my daughter lovingly touched my face and in the sweetest voice said “you don’t look that old mom”— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) January 18, 2023 19. Daughter: Look, I’m dressed like someone from your timeMe: What time do you think I’m from??Daughter: You know, the 19s— McDad (@mcdadstuff) January 11, 2023 20. 4-year-old: Can I have some of your candy?Wife: I got this for Mother's Day.4: You're only a mom because of me.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 13, 2017