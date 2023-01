Being a parent isn't always beautifully sentimental teaching moments, magical memories, Mickey Mouse pancakes, and cute bedtime stories in matching pajamas...

Sometimes being a parent is washing dried mustard out of your hair as you talk a toddler down from a tantrum about why the sky isn't purple. So, if you could certainly use a laugh right now about the challenges of raising the future generation, here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who are brave enough to vent about the struggles of trying their best.

1.