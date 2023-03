Raising children is often a beautiful journey of wondering why every surface in the house is suddenly sticky, haggling your way out of an aisle 3 temper tantrum, and trying to come up with an answer when a 5-year-old asks, "what's the point of life?"

So, if you could certainly use a cathartic laugh to get you through the chaos of your daily parenting grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who aren't afraid to tell the truth. Sometimes you just have to vent to a collection of internet strangers about your precious little miracle bundle of screaming joy.

1.