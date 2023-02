Raising kids can be beautiful and also deeply draining and demoralizing.

Luckily, the internet is the ideal place to log on and make jokes, talk trash, and let off some steam after a long day of thankless parenting.

Whether you're a new parent, you've been in the trenches a long time, or you're just witnessing it all from afar, these funny tweets from exhausted parents might hit the spot.

1.