Mom forbids daughter from going to x-mas party, daughter says, 'this is your anxiety.'

When this mom is worried about her teen daughter, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not letting my teenager go to a party she has been excited about for weeks?"

There is party that my 17 has been excited about going to a Christmas party for weeks. One of her good friends is throwing it. She is very responsible. I trust she won’t drink and will be home by curfew.

The parents will be home as well. The issue that comes in we are going to get bad weather. Ice and snow during the night. She does not have a lot of experience driving in snowy/icy weather since she got her license in the summer.

Her father and I don’t feel comfortable having one of her first solo driving experiences in icy/snowy weather be at night. Her friends parents don’t want any one staying the night.