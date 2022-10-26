Parents are sharing their kids' weirdest food stories, 'the apple is underneath?'

Parenting is not for the weak and many meltdowns that require warrior-level strength and patience tend to occur in the kitchen...

Kids are notoriously picky-eaters and if there's anything a child hates more it's something resembling parsley on their chicken nuggets or tomato sauce that's slightly too chunky. While some adults never outgrow their childhood eating habits, it's easier for parents to at least laugh along the "I only eat cereal this week" journey. So, when parents started sharing their weirdest, creepiest, and funniest food-related stories from raising the future generation, it was never more apparent that kids are spooky little weirdos.

1.