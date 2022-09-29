15 of the funniest and most relatable tweets about being pregnant.

Being pregnant is HARD WORK. These moms-to-be (and a couple of dads) shared some of their most relatable thoughts on being pregnant. Check out these hilarious tweets!1. Pregnancy hormones make you want to either rip your husband's clothes off or his head off.There is literally nothing in between.— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) January 6, 2019 2. At that point in the final stage of pregnancy where after I drop something on the floor I say to myself, “I’ll just pick that up once the baby is here.” 🤰🏼— Andrea Brooks (@AndreaKBrooks) November 22, 2019 3. My friend said ‘Having someone inside of you is so special’ and for a second there I had forgotten she is pregnant 😹— iCherry 2.0 (@BiKeR626) December 28, 2018 4. Pregnancy craving-I have the overwhelming urge to make a beautiful angel hair pasta dish with garlic butter shrimp.Hubs and I are both allergic to shrimp and shellfish.The baby is trying to kill me.— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) December 8, 2018 5. So far my only weird pregnancy cravings are alcohol and being less pregnant.— Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) November 19, 2015 6. ‘You birthed a human’ I mutter under my breath as I wrestle to get the sleeping bag back into the sleeping bag bag— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) August 21, 2022 7. Pregnancy is fascinating. My wife just sent me out for rosemary salted chips from Honest Burger. These hormones be specific.— GUVNA B (@GuvnaB) September 23, 2022 8. The end credits of Toy Story roll in the background while we eat dinner and I just start quietly crying over "You've Got a Friend in Me." My pregnancy hormones are a frequent cause of alarm and concern for my poor husband.— Meaghan Hetherton Lyon (@MHLyon) August 9, 2022 9. This bout to be me at 4am cooking for my pregnant wife cause she’s craving something sweet: pic.twitter.com/Id6P8sngk8— Hopps & Pi’s🍺🍕 (@thatonechefguy) September 29, 2022 10.Pregnant swollen feet plus + heels = torture— D’Ann (@d_annescobar) September 26, 2022 11. Grocery store cashier: "Having a party tonight?" Me: "Nope, just pregnant."— Jill Krause (@babyrabies) October 23, 2016 12. I am "my husband is breathing onto my side of the bed and now I am googling local support groups for widows" weeks pregnant.— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) April 24, 2019 13. You (a liar): pregnancy is a beautiful miracle!Me (smart and honest): release me from this flesh prison!— amil (@amil) January 5, 2020 14. Being pregnant is just an open door for people to start giving their unwanted opinions or their uneducated input and I’m just like pls stop you’re giving me unwanted thoughts and stress induced anxiety 🙂— 𝟐𝟐𝟐🌙 (@sp4cem4mi) September 26, 2022 15. I have reached the bargaining phase of pregnancy.I have promised the baby a dirt bike if he will just come out in the next 24 hours.— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) June 5, 2019