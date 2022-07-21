17 parents share the most expensive thing their children have broken.

A Reddit user asked what the most expensive thing people's children have broken, and boy, oh boy, did the internet deliver.

My dad, a realtor, once sold a house and a condo to a guy whose daughter had burned down their old house. The house was for the family, the condo was for the daughter. I asked my dad how it had happened and he said the guy just told him, "She's always been like that."

The stereo in our minivan quit working. After some troubleshooting, we found 25 pennies shoved in the CD slot.

When she was six months old, she sat on my lap, playing with some toys. She suddenly got excited and flailed her arms up. Her fingernail dug deep into my eye.

Three surgeries later, I can barely see out of that eye, and it's visibly screwed up, too (not egregiously, but if you look me in the eye, my pupil is more oval than a circle).

And needless to say, I won't be telling her about this until she's an adult at the earliest, and even then, only if she asks.