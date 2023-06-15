15 people share the dumbest name they've ever heard someone give their child.

Names are subjective.

They're informed by culture, notions of gender, and the personalities of the parents choosing the name. In most cases, people can agree to disagree about what makes a name 'good' or 'cool.'

However, there are some name choices that are so universally absurd people can't hold in their eye rolls or comical distaste for them.

In this vein, people jumped on a popular Ask Reddit thread to share the 'dumbest' name they've ever heard someone give their child.

1. From pepperdice:

Girl I was in high school with was named Sparkle. Kid in my daughter's kindergarten class was named Legend.

2. From LadyGraceOfThePits:

Kerosene. And she would always add “like the gas”. Mom was young and goth.

3. From halfwayhipster2:

Sh’miracle.

4. From akgt94: