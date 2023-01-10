18 parents share the absolute dumbest thing they ever heard their kid say.

Raising children can be a rewarding yet humbling journey as you realize that a tiny human being who shares your genes just asked you if potatoes are mammals...

"Does the sky have feelings?" "Do cats have careers?" "Can I touch the lightning?" So, when a Reddit user asked, "Parents, what is the dumbest thing you've ever heard from your child?" people with kids were ready to laugh about the hilariously incorrect observations or beautifully idiotic statements they ever heard come out of their kid's mouth.

I asked my kid if he had to pee before bed. After I said that, he stuck his hand in his pants, felt his nuts and said, "No, they arent hard" - Xantaraxy0

My nephew (4 or 5 years old at the time) asked "Why does the dog never talk to me? Does he hate me" - Pizzarolls23

"I didn't poop in my pants, the dog did" - blh1003

