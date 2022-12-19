16 parents share their funniest 'I raised an idiot' moment with their kids.

While there's technically no such thing as a dumb question, every parent has experienced a hilariously confusing or completely outrageous comment from their child...

So, when a Reddit user asked parents, "what was your 'I raised an idiot' moment?" people were ready to share the funniest time they looked at their kid and thought "do you have a brain?"

1.

I used to tell my kids not to take off their shoes and socks in the car, especially on short trips. Just leave them on so that we don't have to spend 5 minutes finding and putting them back on before we run into the store.

Imagine a single dad with two young kids running around the car trying to re-shoe my children in the grocery store parking lot in the middle of an Arizona summer, yuck.