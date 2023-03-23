17 parents share the book they read in school that they won't let their kids read.

The books that made us sleep with the light on, spin us into an existential crisis, or question everything about the nature of humanity are powerful works of literature that we'd rather not let near our kids. So, when a Reddit user asked parents everywhere, "What book did you read in school that you would never want your child to read?" people were ready to reveal the book they covered in English lit or hovered over in the back of the library that they plan to hide from their own kids. Shout out to "The Yellow Wallpaper" and "The Awakening," AP English kids.
The Kite Runner....my dad saw me pick that up at a book store when I was in the 7th grade and he said no, I wasn't allowed to read that till I got older. Me being the rebellious little sh*t I was convinced my friend to buy it and we took turns reading it. Yeah that book is not for kids....I learnt some things that day - Severe-Experience333