17 parents share the weird or embarrassing secrets their kids have no idea they know.

Sometimes when your mom says "I wasn't born yesterday," she actually means it...

So, when a Reddit user asked parents everywhere, "what is something you know about your child that they are unaware of?" people were ready to share the secrets their kids think they're successfully keeping from them. Sorry kid, but everyone knows that you were the one who broke grandma's antique flower vase at Thanksgiving 5 years ago.

1.

When my son was 6 I started a twitter account to share some of the odd things he says. His quotes have entertained family, friends, coworkers and strangers, but he's almost 12 and still doesn't know. - ManyRan

2.