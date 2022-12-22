16 parents share the worst secondhand embarrassment they felt for their kids.

So, when a Reddit user asked parents, "what thing has your child done that's caused you to feel the most second-hand embarrassment?" people who are raising the next generation were ready to share the moment they wanted to cringe into a teeny little ball.
Second hand embarrassment...oh boy, my kid is a piece of work. In a public bathroom and I'm trying to pee. daughter is about 2.5 at the time and screams (why do they always have to scream?) "MOMMY, why do you have so much FUR on your BUTT?!" Sigh...because Mommy has no time for a wax apparently.
In the grocery store, nearing Thanksgiving time, an older man walks up to daughter who's now closer to 4. The man has an extremely large amount of skin in his chin/neck region. "My aren't you a pretty little girl! What's your name?", He says to her. She replies, "What's wrong with your neck? Why do you look like that? Why do you look like that turkey in my book?" In that moment I wanted to die. - tish_taft