16 parents share the worst secondhand embarrassment they felt for their kids.

Being a parent is a rewarding adventure that is unfortunately also often filled with temper tantrums, slammed doors, negotiations you never thought you'd have to pitch, and some wildly embarrassing moments of "is this my real life?"

So, when a Reddit user asked parents, "what thing has your child done that's caused you to feel the most second-hand embarrassment?" people who are raising the next generation were ready to share the moment they wanted to cringe into a teeny little ball.

1.

Second hand embarrassment...oh boy, my kid is a piece of work. In a public bathroom and I'm trying to pee. daughter is about 2.5 at the time and screams (why do they always have to scream?) "MOMMY, why do you have so much FUR on your BUTT?!" Sigh...because Mommy has no time for a wax apparently.