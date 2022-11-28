Woman gets shamed in 'mommy group' and claps back in the best way possible.

When a mother to 3 cats was shamed by a group of mothers to regular babies, the amount of f*cks she gave was imperceptible to the human eye. Here is her story:

artinthegarage writes:

So I have a distant friend. She is a friend of a friend of a friend type deal. She has 3 kids. I have 3 cats. Her kids are enrolled in a camp very close to my house. Pick up for the camp is at 4pm. The line for pickup for the kids is 3pm. Yeah, it can take a really long time to pick up kids at that camp. A big old line of cars form up everyday to get the kiddies. It's a bit chaotic.