17 people share the funniest drama that's going down between their pets right now.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People with multiple pets, what is some drama going on between them right now?" pet owners everywhere were ready to share the hilarious ongoing conflicts that are happening with their furry family members right now.
My ducks are so dramatic about sharing their pools. I have three ducks and two pools, one green, one pink. All three have decided the pink pool is their favorite and fight over who gets to be in it. They all three can fit comfortably in one pool, but they chase each other out and “fight” about who gets to be the only one in there.
It’s hilarious to watch. This spring, I’m buying new pools. Three all pink ones lol. They also bully the wild birds and squirrels. And when they hear the neighborhood dogs start barking, they run to the back fence and start quacking really loud. - lime-y