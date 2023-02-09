17 people share the funniest drama that's going down between their pets right now.

Owning multiple animals can turn any normal home into a wildlife menagerie where the humans are the zoo-keepers and the animals rule over the living room...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People with multiple pets, what is some drama going on between them right now?" pet owners everywhere were ready to share the hilarious ongoing conflicts that are happening with their furry family members right now.

1.

My ducks are so dramatic about sharing their pools. I have three ducks and two pools, one green, one pink. All three have decided the pink pool is their favorite and fight over who gets to be in it. They all three can fit comfortably in one pool, but they chase each other out and “fight” about who gets to be the only one in there.