Woman forbids guest from sleeping on couch; 'that's my dogs' place.'

Hosting guests on a short notice isn't fun. But neither is sleeping on the floor...

When a last minute "guest" didn't like the accomodations of his "host", one of them came to Reddit to ask if they were really the a-hole in the situation.

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for not letting my guest sleep on the sofa, because that's my dogs' place?"

TieFriendly107 writes:

My best friend's husband "Bob" (my husband's close friend) was kicked out from home for being an idiot and asked if he could spend the night at our place.

Great start.

We have a comfy pull-out sofa in our living room, which is where our dogs sleep. They had separate dog beds in the past, but they hated it so they sleep on the sofa now. Because of that, I told Bob he can have the air mattress.