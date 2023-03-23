Man destroys own garden to spite entitled 'Karen' thieves; 'they made my skin crawl.'

Much like humans in general, old ladies can be cute, sweet, and lovely. They can also be entitled theives who pretend they don't know better!

When a frustrated and reluctant gardener noticed his neighbors weren't acting so neighborly, he devised a petty little plan to get back at those "grannies."

"Karens keep stealing from my garden."

u/ZeroOvertime writes:

On a property with a beautiful lawn and it came with side garden running along the fence bordering the side walk. Full of herbs like mint, lavender and oregano, some small carrots and other stuff.

Quickly learned that several older ladies in the neighborhood felt entitled to my garden. They were reaching through the fence posts up to their shoulders, going as far as their arm could reach, grabbing what they could and fill their plastic bags.