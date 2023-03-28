'My seat is not your support;' frequent flyer takes revenge on rude passengers.

A crowded plane is a breeding ground for inconsiderate people to invade your personal space. What can you do about it?

One frustrated Redditor had an answer that struck a chord with the interent after posting to the popular "petty revenge" page.

"My seat is not meant to to be your support."

u/ColdHardPocketChange writes:

I find myself taking this petty revenge quite frequently, and the whole situation could be avoided if the people involved were slightly more courteous or had respect for those around them. For those of you who fly frequently, this may be an all too familiar situation.

Now this usually happens when the person behind you or someone in their row needs to use the bathroom midflight. People have started using the back of my seat as a method to pull themselves up out of their chair as oppose to using their own arm rests.