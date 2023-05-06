Man's petty revenge against prankster lawn menace becomes unexpected friendship.

'WIBTA for spraying some kid with my garden hose daily after he walks all over our lawn'

tway23421

I (37M) live with my wife (37F) and son and daughter ( 9 and 11 respectively).

Recently, there has been this kid who comes by our house after playing soccer and either rides his bike or walks over the lawn with his cleats on his way home.

It started out as me giving him stern looks whenever I saw him, then it slowly progressed to me asking him to just go around.

The last time I asked him to stop he made a point to stomp extra hard and twist his feet in to the grass to piss me off.