16 people share the funniest example of rage-quitting they've ever witnessed.

Leaving a party without saying bye to anyone, quitting a job after telling your boss and the whole staff how you really feel about their "as per my last email" emails on your vacation, or boldly refusing to finish what you signed up for--the art of rage-quitting is beautiful...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the funniest instance of 'rage quitting' you have ever experienced?" people were ready to share the best bail on a job, event, or task they've ever seen. Sometimes you just have to storm out mid-shift on your first day at a gig because someone asked you to do the job you agreed to do...

1.

I was working at a small company (less than 10 employees) and the two lead developers were brothers. One day I walked into an office where the two brothers were arguing about how much oil and gas is actually in North America. The younger of the two brothers is getting angry that his brother won't believe him and he says, "Why are you arguing with me? I've done the research."