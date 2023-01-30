16 people share the funniest example of rage-quitting they've ever witnessed.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the funniest instance of 'rage quitting' you have ever experienced?" people were ready to share the best bail on a job, event, or task they've ever seen. Sometimes you just have to storm out mid-shift on your first day at a gig because someone asked you to do the job you agreed to do...
I was working at a small company (less than 10 employees) and the two lead developers were brothers. One day I walked into an office where the two brothers were arguing about how much oil and gas is actually in North America. The younger of the two brothers is getting angry that his brother won't believe him and he says, "Why are you arguing with me? I've done the research."
At this moment I quipped, "well if you would've searched right the first time you wouldn't have to re-search." At that moment he jumps up from his chair, starts grabbing some of his books and storms out of the office saying he's not putting up with this sh*t anymore. Yeah he quit right then, on the spot. Everyone pretty much thought it was funny...but I felt pretty bad for being the catalyst that set him off. - Churn