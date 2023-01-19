Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
5 head scratching questions on Reddit and their juiciest answers.

5 head scratching questions on Reddit and their juiciest answers.

Amanda Hurley
Jan 19, 2023 | 9:41 PM
ADVERTISING

Where does your mind go when your thoughts wander? Turns out, for a lot of people, the answer is Reddit.

Here are five obscure questions asked on the site and their most outrageous answers.

1. "Which insect would make a great pet if it were the size of a dog?"

123518937 says:

One of those nice bumblebees that don’t sting.

MeniteTom warns:

As an entomologist, none of them. They would not hesitate to f*ck your sh*t up.

2. "Would you watch a show where a billionaire CEO has to go an entire month on their lowest paid employees salary, without access to any other resources than that of the employee? What do you think would happen?"

thinksoftchildren answers:

It would be better if they had to live with their lowest salaried employee for a month or two, imo. In their house, dinner with the family, travel to and from work together, same lunch, kids with homework, the works. Building that relation would imo do much more for this problem than just "experiencing below your normal standard of living before returning to it".

Sources: Reddit,Reddit,Reddit,Reddit,Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content