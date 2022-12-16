5 people share the petty revenge they're pretty proud of.

It's my party and I'll be petty if I want to! (it isn't my party)

Here are 5 posts from the far corners of Reddit, where pettiness reigns supreme:

1. "Try to trick me into eating a radish? Okay, I'll bite..."



u/BourgeoisMystics writes:

Last night I come home and walk into the kitchen where my mother-in-law and wife are standing with an an enormous bag of small carrot-shaped, white root vegetables. Exhausted from a long day, I absent-mindedly ask, "are those *white* carrots?", the existence of radishes, temporarily eluding my consciousness.

My MIL and wife, in enthusiastic unison chime in that, yes, they are indeed carrots. "Go ahead and try one", my MIL encourages, with an overzealousness that brings me to my senses: no. NO, these are not carrots. Game on, mama, game on. I will eat this raw root vegetable and get you to as well!