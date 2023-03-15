15 people share the creepiest or weirdest thing their partner has said in their sleep.

Living with a sleep-talker can be a truly wild time.

You don't need to have a Freudian penchant for dream interpretation in order to find the subconscious ramblings of a partner both entertaining and fascinating. Even if it's all just garbage brain juice leaking out at night, sleep thoughts still feel like a cosmic joke.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people with partners who sleep-talk shared the weirdest, creepiest, and funniest things they've heard.

1. From cardedformilk:

I was told by my fiancé that he came to bed one night after I had fallen asleep and started rubbing my back, which apparently prompted me to sleep-say “This just in! Local boy massages...other local boy!”

I am a 26-year-old female but that night I was a young 19th-century newsboy at heart.

2. From thoughtcasserole: