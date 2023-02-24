15 people share the worst way a flirting attempt was blocked.

Being cock-blocked is such a disparaging feeling.

Here you were, so close to connecting with a crush, and then some force of nature (most likely a person) swoops in to ruin the cinematic moment.

While being cock blocked is annoying in the moment, it can be pretty funny after the fact.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the worst "cock block" they ever experienced, and the stories truly run the gamut.

1. From OP:

I was on a trip at a hotel for a conference my parents were attending. There was a girl there whose parents were attending the same conference, so they suggested we hang out during our week while they were busy.

Towards the end of the week, I'm hanging out with this girl in her parents' suite while they are at one of their meetings.