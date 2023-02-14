17 people share the story of their worst attempt at a romantic gesture.

Beautifully flopping an attempt at a fireworks-level, sparks-flying romantic move is unfortunately part of the path toward finding your soulmate...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what's your worst attempt at a romantic gesture?" people were ready to confess their most humiliating moves, poorly executed choices, or overall failures in the art of romance. R.I.P., public proposals with flash mobs and hiding diamonds inside of edible items.

1.

We were getting in the mood for sex and she says "I'll take you where only dreams can." Might sound good for most guys but I found it so incredibly cheesy so I burst out laughing. I slept in the guest bed that night. - whatever_idc

2.