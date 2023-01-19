18 married people share what they discovered about their partners after the wedding.

Everyone knows before walking down the aisle that marriage sometimes takes work, compromise, and a little sacrifice, but what happens when you find out that the person you chose to spend the rest of your life with is a pizza-patter?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What did you find out about your wife/husband only after you got married?" people everywhere were ready to share the hilarious, surprising, or shocking fact they learned after the papers were signed.

1.

That rice crispy treats are his favorite "baked" good. He had never so much as mentioned them before to me. Two years married and suddenly- this bombshell! Out of the blue! But seriously: after we got married I realized that he wasn't as calm as he seemed.

He can actually get very anxious (like a normal human being) and if he doesn't do something active for a few days (work out, run, etc) he gets hyper like a 3 year old on a sugar high- manic, can't sit still, loud singing....It's quite something to behold. - NewEnglandlovah

2.