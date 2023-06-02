21 people share the worst pickup line they've ever seen someone attempt.

Still, some attempts miss the mark so beautifully that they deserve to be forever preserved in a flirting failure museum. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the worst pick up line you’ve ever heard?' people were brave enough to share.
One time I was in a bar with my (admittedly stunning) friend and some guy was like 'hey can I buy you a drink? Must be hard being out with a friend that's so much better looking than you.' Obviously didnt work, told him to go f*ck himself. - amelia_greggs
Buddy of mine, in a bar in Ft Collins Colo back in 1990, saw some chick at the bar and was entranced by her. He was also very, very, intoximacated. Asked me for a pick up line, I said you were on your own.
Long story short, he approached her, panicked, asked her if she had ever been to Guatamala. 'Nope' was her answer. 'Neither have I, wanna f**k?' Still married to this day. - valis6886