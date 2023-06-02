21 people share the worst pickup line they've ever seen someone attempt.

Flirting can be a stressful endeavor when you don't know if your attempts at romantic witty banter will be welcomed or mistaken as creepy...

Still, some attempts miss the mark so beautifully that they deserve to be forever preserved in a flirting failure museum. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the worst pick up line you’ve ever heard?' people were brave enough to share.

One time I was in a bar with my (admittedly stunning) friend and some guy was like 'hey can I buy you a drink? Must be hard being out with a friend that's so much better looking than you.' Obviously didnt work, told him to go f*ck himself. - amelia_greggs

Buddy of mine, in a bar in Ft Collins Colo back in 1990, saw some chick at the bar and was entranced by her. He was also very, very, intoximacated. Asked me for a pick up line, I said you were on your own.