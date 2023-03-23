BF wears 'obviously stupid' T-shirt to meet GF's parents; 'that's just how I dress.'

A haples gentleman came to Reddit for advice when his girlfriend blindsighted him with criticism.

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for wearing an Iron Maiden T-Shirt to my first meeting with my girlfriend's parents?"

u/Relevant_Rip_2674 writes:

I (28m) have been dating my girlfriend (23f) for a few months. Things have gone well; we get along well so far and I really care about her and hope things work out with us.

Anyway she recently invited me to come over and have dinner with her parents at their home. She still lives with them for now. We are getting more serious and they wanted to meet me. If it's relevant her parents are Indian immigrants to the US and I am white.