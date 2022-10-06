'Foodie' annoyed boyfriend insists on bringing ketchup to sushi birthday dinner.

Sorry this all seems ridiculous but I need a sanity check. I consider myself a "foodie" but my boyfriend Jay is the exact opposite. Like he'll literally eat but it's more than that — he always starts things with me when I try to take him out for good food.

For example last year I got us reservations at a steak house and he made a point of ordering his steak well done with ketchup. The thing is he doesn't even like eating the food this way he does it to "make a point" that no one, not even I, can tell him how to eat his food.