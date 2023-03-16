5 men ask women the questions they have been too afraid and embarrassed to ask irl.

We are all naturally afraid of asking questions that may make us look stupid. And that's what the internet is for!

When u/Asking35 posed a very important query on the populer "Ask Reddit" forum, both questions and answers were noteworthy enough to share. Maybe you'll learn something, or just laugh at their ignorance. Either way, time well spent!

"Men, what is something about women you are curious about but too afraid to ask?"

1. u/SleepingAddict21 comes in hot:

Why do you steal my food?

u/hyperactive_child shares:

If we steal your food, you know what we like and we show you that we trust and like you. We don't do that with people we don't like.

And koolaid-girl-40 lays it out with startling accuracy: