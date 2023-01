When a Redditor u/unuwungu asked: "What makes you instantly question someone's intelligence?" the internet was all too happy to answer.

PettyAngryHobo says:

"Agree to disagree" I LITERALLY HAVE PROOF AS TO WHY YOU'RE WRONG!

nakrimu writes:

They act like they are listening to your detailed story and then say ‘well anyway’ and start talking about something completely off topic.

According to sortilege84:

People who unironically use the words "alpha male".

qpFacts says: