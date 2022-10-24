Woman kicks boyfriend out after he demands to use cats' room for his gaming setup.

My partner (m34) and I (f33) have been together for a year now. I live in a house that I own, with 4 of my cats. He used to rent a flat, but due to issues at his company he lot his job and couldn’t afford it any longer. He's currently back at his parents house. He recently got a part time position at grocery shop while he is looking for a job in his field of work.

Him and his parents don’t get along well. He says that they’re pushing him to get a full time position and help pay the bills.