16 people share the most satisfying way they ever got revenge on an enemy.

Life is full of challenging forks in the road when you're forced to choose between looking inward, reflecting on your actions, and vowing to change and grow for the future or getting back at the person who wronged you with a 5-part petty plan...

Is revenge truly as sweet as it seems? Sometimes the answer is a hard yes. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the best revenge you've ever gotten?" people were ready to reveal their favorite story of hilariously petty or gloriously satisfying revenge.

1.

I worked in IT at this company. The IT department has its own budget and one particular line item is for chairs. My chair had just broken, so I looked around for one that wouldn't kill my back like the last one did. It was a $400 chair and the budget was already allotted for it.