Dad gets hilarious revenge against the man his wife left him for.

clisterdelister writes:
Over a decade ago, I came home to find I was being moved out by my wife. We weren’t in a great place, but I was blindsided. I was also served with a protection order that stated I could not come home without prior written permission, I had to go through my wife to see the kids etc. and it was in effect for 90 days. I was devastated.
A relative connected me with a bulldog of a lawyer. This lady was brilliant and no-nonsense. She filed a rebuttal to the protection order, but told me these things take time and we were unlikely to see a judge before the 90 days were up. She was VERY clear that I must follow the court order to the letter. If there was ANY evidence otherwise, I’d be in an uphill battle if/when my wife renewed it.