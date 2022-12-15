Dad gets hilarious revenge against the man his wife left him for.

Revenge is a dish best served 10 years later...

When a father posted about getting back at the man who actively derailed his life, the internet was delighted. Here's the full story:

The first strike:

clisterdelister writes:

Over a decade ago, I came home to find I was being moved out by my wife. We weren’t in a great place, but I was blindsided. I was also served with a protection order that stated I could not come home without prior written permission, I had to go through my wife to see the kids etc. and it was in effect for 90 days. I was devastated.