Guy shares story of getting revenge on neighborhood gas thieves.

With the price of gas what it is these days, you need to protect your investement. In a post on Reddit from the ProRevenge subreddit, a guy shared a story about how he dealt with some locals who were stealing his gas (they also happened to be his wife's cousins). Here's how things went down...
So several years ago, my friend, we'll call him Boris, and I would always help each other do the spring cleanup for our properties. This included taking out damaged trees, preparing garden plots, and taking care of our weed infested yards.
I was going to be first on the cleanup detail so I prepared tools and implements the Friday before the big clean up was to happen. Sharpening tools and chainsaw chains, lawn mower blade, and just getting everything in order. Among those tasks was mixing had with 2 cycle oil. Finished up kind of late and generally put things away for the next day.