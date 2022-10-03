Guy shares story of getting revenge on neighborhood gas thieves.

With the price of gas what it is these days, you need to protect your investement. In a post on Reddit from the ProRevenge subreddit, a guy shared a story about how he dealt with some locals who were stealing his gas (they also happened to be his wife's cousins). Here's how things went down...

"Want some free gas? I gotcha bro!"

So several years ago, my friend, we'll call him Boris, and I would always help each other do the spring cleanup for our properties. This included taking out damaged trees, preparing garden plots, and taking care of our weed infested yards.