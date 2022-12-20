19 employees of the ultra-rich share the biggest waste of money they ever witnessed.

Working for someone who makes more money in a year than you'll probably ever see in your lifetime can give you some humbling and distrubing insight...

Buying a new phone because you left yours at home, hopping on a private jet whenever you don't feel like sitting in traffic, or not knowing how much anything in the world actually costs--exobitantly wealthy people can seem like aliens sometimes. So, when a Reddit user asked, "people who work with or around that ultra-rich: what's the worst excess or waste of money you've seen?" employees of the 1% were ready to share. No kids, please don't throw change away just because you don't like to carry cash...

I work in a very wealthy town. The parents will get their kids a brand new BMW when the kids turn 17 and get their licenses, the kids will do something stupid and total the car in less than a year, and the parents buy them a brand new replacement BMW. - KLWK

