19 employees of the ultra-rich share the biggest waste of money they ever witnessed.

Buying a new phone because you left yours at home, hopping on a private jet whenever you don't feel like sitting in traffic, or not knowing how much anything in the world actually costs--exobitantly wealthy people can seem like aliens sometimes. So, when a Reddit user asked, "people who work with or around that ultra-rich: what's the worst excess or waste of money you've seen?" employees of the 1% were ready to share. No kids, please don't throw change away just because you don't like to carry cash...
I work in a very wealthy town. The parents will get their kids a brand new BMW when the kids turn 17 and get their licenses, the kids will do something stupid and total the car in less than a year, and the parents buy them a brand new replacement BMW. - KLWK
I went to a college with a lot of wealthy kids. My roommate freshman year was one of them. She was awesome and humble as fuck but her family was loaded. We went to her condo in Cabo for spring break and our return flight was delayed by a day. Her dad was SO close to playing $10,000+ for a private jet to fly us back because I had two lectures the next day and my roommate had one. I wasn’t planning on going anyway so I’m very happy we talked him out of it. - swonstermonster