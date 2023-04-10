18 people eye roll over the most privileged thing they heard a rich person say.

Over on the Ask Reddit Subreddit, one user asked people to share stories of the most unrelatable thing they have ever heard a wealthy acquantance utter. Here's a list of some of our favorites. What's yours?
BananaBR13 asked:
My boss asked me why I didn’t just buy a house in her neighborhood instead of renting an apartment. The houses there were $300-500,000 (very pricy for my area), and she was paying me $9/h….I had literally just applied for food stamps.
Not a quote from the person but me and my sister were planning a weekend trip with our two cousins and one of them just could not understand how and why we couldn’t make the trip longer and couldn’t seem to understand the concept of taking time off work and that we can’t just not show up whenever we feel like it.