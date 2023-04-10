18 people eye roll over the most privileged thing they heard a rich person say.

Over on the Ask Reddit Subreddit, one user asked people to share stories of the most unrelatable thing they have ever heard a wealthy acquantance utter. Here's a list of some of our favorites. What's yours?

BananaBR13 asked:

What was the most out of touch with reality thing a rich person ever said to you?

1. It's just smarter to buy than rent.

Far-Owl1892

My boss asked me why I didn’t just buy a house in her neighborhood instead of renting an apartment. The houses there were $300-500,000 (very pricy for my area), and she was paying me $9/h….I had literally just applied for food stamps.

2. You need a vacation from this vacation.

SensitiveCycle1098