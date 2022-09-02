16 people share what went down with the most 'interesting' roommate they ever had.

Choose your fighter: Passive aggressive note on the fridge person or "I pay rent so therefore I can be as dirty and loud as I want" person. So, when a Reddit user asked, "what are your most interesting roommate stories?" people were ready to share the story of their weirdest, funniest, or most fascinating housemate.
First college roommate rarely did laundry and would "borrow" my underwear - especially for dates - and return them dirty (unwashed). I told him in unequivocal terms to keep his hands off my junk, but he'd borrow whatever he needed anyway - Back2Bach
My college roommate didn't know how to do laundry before we started school. We had a community washer and dryer on our floor. Probably the third week of school, I went down to get a soda from the machine and I walk in and there are bubbles four inches deep on the floor.