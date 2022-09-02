16 people share what went down with the most 'interesting' roommate they ever had.

Sharing a living space, bathroom, and kitchen with strangers from the internet or fellow college students is a chaotic journey most of us have had to endure...

Choose your fighter: Passive aggressive note on the fridge person or "I pay rent so therefore I can be as dirty and loud as I want" person. So, when a Reddit user asked, "what are your most interesting roommate stories?" people were ready to share the story of their weirdest, funniest, or most fascinating housemate.

1.

First college roommate rarely did laundry and would "borrow" my underwear - especially for dates - and return them dirty (unwashed). I told him in unequivocal terms to keep his hands off my junk, but he'd borrow whatever he needed anyway - Back2Bach

2.