Student gets 'disgusting' revenge on thief roommate who hides and ruins her things.

It's hard to have a roommate from hell, because that means you live in hell with them.

When a frustrated roommate came to Reddit's popular "Petty Revenge" forum, she shared a tale so deliciously disgusting, it simply had to be shared.

"Roommate stole my washcloths so I decided to let her steal one more."

u/psychnerd27 writes:

My freshman year I had the most inconsiderate roommate who'd stay up all night talking loudly, eat my food, etc.

Oddly, my washcloths that I used to wash my face would go missing. Like, I think I lost like 3 or 4 throughout the semester. I thought someone was taking them but I had no idea where to.