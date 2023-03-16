Student gets 'disgusting' revenge on thief roommate who hides and ruins her things.

When a frustrated roommate came to Reddit's popular "Petty Revenge" forum, she shared a tale so deliciously disgusting, it simply had to be shared.
u/psychnerd27 writes:
My freshman year I had the most inconsiderate roommate who'd stay up all night talking loudly, eat my food, etc.
Oddly, my washcloths that I used to wash my face would go missing. Like, I think I lost like 3 or 4 throughout the semester. I thought someone was taking them but I had no idea where to.
Well, the end of the semester we were clearing out the bathroom cabinets to move out, and what did I find shoved in the far back corners of the cabinet? MY WASHCLOTHS. Which were COVERED in orange foundation. (Clearly evidence from my one rude roommate because she wore so much foundation every single day).