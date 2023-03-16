Someecards Logo
Student gets 'disgusting' revenge on thief roommate who hides and ruins her things.

Carson Cupello
Mar 16, 2023 | 7:06 PM
It's hard to have a roommate from hell, because that means you live in hell with them.

When a frustrated roommate came to Reddit's popular "Petty Revenge" forum, she shared a tale so deliciously disgusting, it simply had to be shared.

"Roommate stole my washcloths so I decided to let her steal one more."

u/psychnerd27 writes:

My freshman year I had the most inconsiderate roommate who'd stay up all night talking loudly, eat my food, etc.

Oddly, my washcloths that I used to wash my face would go missing. Like, I think I lost like 3 or 4 throughout the semester. I thought someone was taking them but I had no idea where to.

Well, the end of the semester we were clearing out the bathroom cabinets to move out, and what did I find shoved in the far back corners of the cabinet? MY WASHCLOTHS. Which were COVERED in orange foundation. (Clearly evidence from my one rude roommate because she wore so much foundation every single day).

