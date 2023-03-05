Women ditch 'nightmare' roommates, steal everything in the house on the way out.

Sharing a living space is never easy.

When limited space is shared by people with separate lives and partners get involved, it can get pretty tricky. This petty revenge story is a nasty dunk on not pulling your own weight.

Roommates stopped contributing, so we left them nothing

Not_A_Bimbo

I (Claire) lived with five other women. (I'll call them Abby, Brooke, Dani, Ella, and Fran.) When we signed the lease on the house, we agreed to a one-year deal (June 1-May 31).

The house was off-campus and unfurnished, so we needed things to make it feel like home. Prior to moving in, we all sat down and decided what we needed for the house and who was going to bring what and also settled on a chore schedule.