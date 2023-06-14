15 people share the funny thing happened at school that caused chaos for the faculty.

Every school has at least one ridiculous incident.

A class clown too committed to the bit, who wreaks havoc on the order of things. A teacher who tries too hard and ends up in the cringe hall-of-fame. A logistical issue that ends up affecting everyone in a cartoonish way. All it takes is a bit of surfing online to discover the universality of school chaos, but no one can deny, some stories are juicier than others.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the funny thing that happened at their school that caused chaos for the faculty, and it ruly runs the gamut.

1. From JacobCStowe:

Someone had a baby in the bathroom stall…I wish I was making this up.