16 people share a grudge they have against a former teacher that still angers them.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Have you ever held a grudge against a teacher you still think of today? How did they wrong you?" people who have personal vendettas against one of their former teachers were ready to share the tale.
A teacher in university accused me of plagiarism and said she spent the whole night trying to find out what I plagiarized but because she couldn’t prove it she wasn’t gonna report it to the school. I wrote it myself. - No-Medium-92
She mocked me in front of the whole class. I corrected her on I.Q.'s meaning as she kept saying it stood for Intelligence Quota. When I said, "but my mom told me...." She cut me off and said in a snarky tone, "bUt mY MOm ToLD Me." It was the first time I got so mad I wanted to punch a teacher. - draiman