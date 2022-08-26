16 people share a grudge they have against a former teacher that still angers them.

The middle school teacher who gave you a detention for talking too much, the professor who called you out for not reading the homework, the elementary school teacher who forced you to do timed multiplication tests--we've all carry at least one classroom enemy with us...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Have you ever held a grudge against a teacher you still think of today? How did they wrong you?" people who have personal vendettas against one of their former teachers were ready to share the tale.

1.

A teacher in university accused me of plagiarism and said she spent the whole night trying to find out what I plagiarized but because she couldn’t prove it she wasn’t gonna report it to the school. I wrote it myself. - No-Medium-92

2.