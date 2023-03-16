Someecards Logo
14 people share their weirdest experience at someone else's house.

Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 16, 2023 | 8:00 PM
Being a guest in someone else's home is all fine and dandy until things take a turn, and you find yourself wanting to climb out a window to avoid witnessing any more awkwardness.

Luckily, the worst, weirdest experiences in someone else's home are usually few and far between. But if anything, that just makes their haunting memory stand out even more.

In a popular post on Ask Reddit, people shared their worst and weirdest experience at someone else's house, and it truly runs the gamut.

1. From Main-Not-For-Porn:

At someone’s birthday party at her house. She divided us into groups and made us write songs about her.

2. From SuvenPan:

Stayed at my friend's house one time and found out her family only uses red light bulb in their house because an astrologer told them to do so.

3. From DogShampoop:

This one time I was at my ex GFs (gf during that time) and we weren't doing very well in the relationship. We were in the driveway talking and we ended up sitting in her car while we talked about how the relationship wasn't the same as before and how we weren't really feeling like it was going anywhere, the regular talk before a breakup.

