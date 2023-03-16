14 people share their weirdest experience at someone else's house.

Being a guest in someone else's home is all fine and dandy until things take a turn, and you find yourself wanting to climb out a window to avoid witnessing any more awkwardness.

Luckily, the worst, weirdest experiences in someone else's home are usually few and far between. But if anything, that just makes their haunting memory stand out even more.

In a popular post on Ask Reddit, people shared their worst and weirdest experience at someone else's house, and it truly runs the gamut.

At someone’s birthday party at her house. She divided us into groups and made us write songs about her.

2. From SuvenPan:

Stayed at my friend's house one time and found out her family only uses red light bulb in their house because an astrologer told them to do so.

3. From DogShampoop: