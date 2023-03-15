15 people share times they realized someone was unhinged in the middle of conversation.

We all know the feeling. You're engaged in a benign conversation with someone, then suddenly it takes a turn and you realize they're living on a different planet than you.

In these moments as a captive audience, you have to figure out a quick exit plan that won't set them off any further. While it's deeply uncomfortable in the moment, these stories can be super funny to retell later on.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared times they realized someone was unhinged in the middle of a conversation.

1. From Jazigrrl:

My first job was at Target. I was in the food avenue section which is where you would buy popcorn, nachos or soft pretzels (most have been converted to Starbucks by now.)