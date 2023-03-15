15 people share times they realized someone was unhinged in the middle of conversation.

We all know the feeling. You're engaged in a benign conversation with someone, then suddenly it takes a turn and you realize they're living on a different planet than you.
In these moments as a captive audience, you have to figure out a quick exit plan that won't set them off any further. While it's deeply uncomfortable in the moment, these stories can be super funny to retell later on.
My first job was at Target. I was in the food avenue section which is where you would buy popcorn, nachos or soft pretzels (most have been converted to Starbucks by now.)
Anyways, there was this lady K who would come in quite often. She had a little cart with 2 wheels that she pulled behind her, full of stuff. She would wear baggy dresses and hacked the hair up front in jagged pieces to the scalp like a mangy Benjamin Franklin. K would wander around for awhile and then come to food ave and buy a sandwich.