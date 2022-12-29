Love to 'Irish Goodbye?' 16 people share the best way to bail on an event.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your best 'we'd love to stay but..." excuse to leave an event?" people were ready to share their favorite way to skip the long goodbyes and abruptly jump ship on an awkward situation.
We better get going if we're going to stay ahead of the weather. - wxguy215
We have a big day tomorrow. Most people don't bother asking what that entails. - nrubhsa
I don't sleep a lot and I work third shift, so I'm tired like all the time (3 of 4 last events that have taken place at a friend's house I've fallen asleep randomly at). So I just tell people I'm tired and it's a long bus ride home. - fxkmehxrder
"We'd love to stay but we're suppose to watch my sister's kids tonight." My sister lives 10 hours away. - mccarthybergeron