Love to 'Irish Goodbye?' 16 people share the best way to bail on an event.

Sneaking out of a house party and texting "sorry I had to leave" immediately after, telling everyone you're getting another drink only to walk right by the bar and out the door, or hugging everyone you've ever met goodbye--we all have our go-to way of heading back home...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your best 'we'd love to stay but..." excuse to leave an event?" people were ready to share their favorite way to skip the long goodbyes and abruptly jump ship on an awkward situation.

1.

We better get going if we're going to stay ahead of the weather. - wxguy215

2.

We have a big day tomorrow. Most people don't bother asking what that entails. - nrubhsa

3.

I don't sleep a lot and I work third shift, so I'm tired like all the time (3 of 4 last events that have taken place at a friend's house I've fallen asleep randomly at). So I just tell people I'm tired and it's a long bus ride home. - fxkmehxrder

4.