15 people share the 'red flags' that scream 'I'm an entitled brat'.

Ever wonder what would immediately label someone a jerk?

Reddit posed the question, "What screams 'I'm an entitled pos'?" the internet was all too happy to answer.

Here are the top comments. Enjoy!

I used to work in a movie theater. I saw a little girl collect her garbage to throw away. Her mother saw too and said "No, just drop that on the floor. They have people for that."

Snapping or whistling for service at a bar... F*ck those people

I work retail and my store is closing. Earlier today, I had a never-ending line of people and one lady paid with a gift card. She knew she wouldn't be back so she left it with me to use on the next customer.