10 bartenders share the painfully funny reasons they hate working St Paddy's Day.

If you have ever had the misfortune of working as a server in Times Square on New Years Eve, or as a 'jello shot girl' at a TGIFridays on...any given Friday, you know that holidays can be an exhausting nightmare of self-involved partiers and nightmare lightweights. Here is a delightful sampling of strif shared by the people who serve you. Enjoy and tip accordingly.
One of my faves, last year a girl fell asleep on the toilet. When we tried to get her out, she FREAKED and started screaming at everyone to get out of her house! Why were we in her bathroom??? How did we get into her apartment?? We just gestured like...maam....this is clearly a bar 😭 it still took a lot of convincing before she accepted she was NOT at home. -ihavetoomanyplants