15 people share the weirdest thing they've been recognized for.

We've all imagined the intoxicating feeling of being a famous person who constantly gets recognized for their body of work. The idea of having a stranger know your face because you created a movie that changed their life, or wrote a song that helped them through a breakup, is pretty remarkable.
But there are a lot of other reasons to be recognized out of fame and glory. In fact, many of us have been recognized in our daily lives for much more absurd or mundane reasons.
I was in a club bathroom last night talking to my mates, and some guy recognizes my voice and me, turns out he works at the local McDonald's and recognized me as the "guy who orders big macs - no cheese."
I did a horrible, 30-minute infomercial that aired exactly once -- at 3 AM -- in my local town. I was recognized for almost two years thereafter by all the old people in town.