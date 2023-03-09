15 people share the weirdest thing they've been recognized for.

We've all imagined the intoxicating feeling of being a famous person who constantly gets recognized for their body of work. The idea of having a stranger know your face because you created a movie that changed their life, or wrote a song that helped them through a breakup, is pretty remarkable.

But there are a lot of other reasons to be recognized out of fame and glory. In fact, many of us have been recognized in our daily lives for much more absurd or mundane reasons.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the weirdest things they've been recognized for, and the truly run the gamut.

1. From OP:

I was in a club bathroom last night talking to my mates, and some guy recognizes my voice and me, turns out he works at the local McDonald's and recognized me as the "guy who orders big macs - no cheese."