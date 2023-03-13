Someecards Logo
17 people reveal the downright cringiest thing they ever did in hindsight.

Taylor Brown
Mar 13, 2023 | 6:24 PM
Embarrassing moments are unfortunately part of being alive, but there are some core memories that can't be revisited without a painful shudder...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "In hindsight, what's the cringiest thing you've ever done?" people were ready to reveal the humiliating things that rip them out of a peaceful slumber at 3 AM in a cold sweat. Nobody remembers that fateful third grade recess, right?

1.

For about a month my freshman year of high school, I wore mirrored glasses and turtlenecks and told people I was a vampire. - ranchochupacabrash

2.

I walked into the break room at work once, and an attractive female coworker was in there. We all work at desks all day, so I tried to say something about stretching your legs, but instead out came "so, came back here to spread your legs, eh?" - CensorVictim

3.

In music lessons when I was 9 I pissed myself in her house because I was too scared to ask to use the toilet. - Hally_

