17 people reveal the downright cringiest thing they ever did in hindsight.

Embarrassing moments are unfortunately part of being alive, but there are some core memories that can't be revisited without a painful shudder...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "In hindsight, what's the cringiest thing you've ever done?" people were ready to reveal the humiliating things that rip them out of a peaceful slumber at 3 AM in a cold sweat. Nobody remembers that fateful third grade recess, right?

1.

For about a month my freshman year of high school, I wore mirrored glasses and turtlenecks and told people I was a vampire. - ranchochupacabrash

2.

I walked into the break room at work once, and an attractive female coworker was in there. We all work at desks all day, so I tried to say something about stretching your legs, but instead out came "so, came back here to spread your legs, eh?" - CensorVictim

3.